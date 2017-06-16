THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will surprise you!

New Delhi: Married couple Akahi Ricardo and Camila Castello live a 'food-free' diet and have survived on minimal food like vegetables broth or a piece of fruit just three times per week since 2008.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the husband and wife said they have forgotten what hunger feels like and believe humans can be sustained solely by the 'energy that exists in the universe and in themselves'.

The couple, who live between California and Ecuador, have a five-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

Camila even practiced a 'bretharian' pregnancy, not eating anything during the entire nine months.

''Humans can easily be without food, as long as they are the connected to the energy that exists in all things and through breathing,'' she told the Daily Mail.

Akahi and Camila discovered Breatharianism through a friend in 2008. They had vegetarians for many years and switched to a raw, vegan diet and and then to just eating fruit before initiating the “21 Day Breatharian Process”.

The married couple-of-nine-years teach courses on breatharianism and claims that their 'food-free lifestyle' has improved their health and allowed them to spend money on other passion.

Now, they eat three or four times a week 'at the most', but they do not force breatharianism on their two children.