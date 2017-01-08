This is how dementia patients can manage agitation – Read

New Delhi: Tablet devices is the solution to manage agitation experienced by dementia patients, says a study.

"Tablet use as a nonpharmacologic intervention for agitation in older adults, including those with severe dementia, appears to be feasible, safe, and of potential utility," said Ipsit Vahia, from McLean Hospital in the US.

"Our preliminary results are a first step in developing much-needed empirical data for clinicians and caregivers on how to use technology such as tablets as tools to enhance care and also for app developers working to serve the technologic needs of this population," said Vahia, who led the study.

The research builds upon previous studies demonstrating that art, music, and other similar therapies can effectively reduce symptoms of dementia without medication.

By using tablet devices to employ these therapies, however, patients and providers also benefit from a computer's inherent flexibility.

