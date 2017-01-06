This is how Rosemary can do wonders to your health

New Delhi:

Rosemary, is a woody, perennial herb with fragrant, evergreen, needle-like leaves and white, pink, purple, or blue flowers, native to the Mediterranean region. It is considered to be a medicinal herb that can cure multiple health conditions. It has been used in the medicine for centuries.

Benefits for health:

1) Rosemary contains a number of phytochemicals, including rosmarinic acid, camphor, caffeic acid, ursolic acid, betulinic acid, and the antioxidants carnosic acid and carnosol.

2) In traditional medicine of India, extracts and essential oil from flowers and leaves are used to treat a variety of disorders. Rosemary essential oil contains 10-20% camphor.

3) It contains acids that protect the DNA and all the cells in the body from free radicals and the damage they can do.

4) The compounds found in the rosemary can prevent the breakdown of the acetylcholine, which is basically a chemical responsible for the brains cells that cover the memory part of the brain, as well as reasoning, and communication with other people.