This is how world's heaviest people fared post weight loss surgery

New Delhi: A 36-year old Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed, who is considered to be the heaviest woman in the world with 500 kg weight arrived with her sister Shaima Ahmed in Mumbai on Saturday.

She is scheduled to undergo a bariatric surgery and subsequent treatment in Mumbai.

So, lets take a look at how some of the world's heaviest individuals fared post weight reduction programme.

In November last year, a 32-year-old Mexican Juan Pedro, who weighed nearly 500 kgs, was dubbed as the 'World's heaviest man'. He was confined to his bed for nearly six years.

As per doctors treating him, Pedro who suffers from Type 2 diabetes, thyroid problems, hypertension and liquid in his lungs, will need at least six months of treatment to stabilise his body before the gastric bypass surgery.

Obesity is a disorder involving excessive body fat, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases like diabetes, and it also increases the risk of mortality.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), nearly 13 per cent of the world's adult population (11 per cent of men and 15 per cent of women) were obese in 2014.

Earlier this month, a 44-year-old woman from California, who weighed nearly 300 kgs, underwent weight loss surgery and lost around 86 kgs.

Erica Wall was overweight as a child and had her stomach stapled when she was only 16 years old.

After five years, she gained weight so rapidly that her staple line burst and her weight continued to spiral out of control.

310 kgs father of three from the US, who turned to food after being sexually abused in childhood, lost 100 kgs in a year with the help of surgery.

36- year -old Doug Armstrong's gastric bypass surgery was a success. After the surgery, he started going to gym, where he did cardio and lifted weights and began shedding a lot.

In another case, a 172 kg Kami Perritt, crowdfunded money to undergo weight-loss surgery.

She lost 37 kgs post the surgery last year and aims to weigh 90 kgs by the end of 2017.

Eman Ahmed suffered a stroke which left her bedridden and has since then not been able to leave home for the past 25 years, which triggered a series of ailments including diabetes, high blood pressure.

She will undergo a series of weight loss treatments under bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala and his team at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai over the next few months.

