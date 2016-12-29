This is how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad
New Delhi: Does your farts smell so bad? Well, there have been times in your life when you were genuinely taken aback by the smelly farts.
A new study was conducted by a team of researchers that found that food rich in starch like potatoes, bananas, legumes, cereals and artichokes can act as a resistant to hydrogen sulphide gas by up to 75 percent.
The findings were presented at a Gastroenterological Society of Australia conference in Adelaide.
Researchers have found that your fart may smell suboptimal because of a component found in meat, dairy and other types of protein.
The component called cysteine ' causes a seven-fold increase in the amount of hydrogen sulphide gas in stomach and it is this gas, which makes your farts so anti-social, reports the Mirror.
Chu Yao with her team of researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, said that with all that rich food doing the rounds and all those sprouts, this time of year is particularly ripe for some pungent expulsions.
To get to the bottom of what makes farts smell, scientists have been experimenting by - deep breath - mixing different nutritional components to discover what contributes to the bad smell.While the suggested dietary adjustments won't transform any wind being passed into a fragrant, rose-scented breeze, it may help. 'This explains why bodybuilders who consume lots of protein powder are known to have smelly farts,' said Chu.
(With ANI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Gauging the public pulse after 50 days of demonetisation
- ED arrests Kotak Mahindra Bank manager on charges of money laundering
- DNA: Analysing the impact of demonetisation on people's lives
- J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora
- US President Barack Obama pays tribute to martyrs of Pearl Harbour
- This is how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad
- Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli in Dehradun: Fan uploads PIC
- Gujarat gram panchayat poll results: BJP claims victory
- Head constable shames Delhi Police; caught on camera ‘helping’ thieves, suspended - WATCH Video
- Kanpur train accident: Events as they unfolded