This is why mosquitoes are attracted towards people with malaria – Read
New Delhi: Health experts seem to have figured out the reason why mosquitoes are attracted more towards people with malaria.
"The malaria parasite produces a molecule, HMBPP, which stimulates the human red blood cells to release more carbon dioxide and volatile compounds with an irresistible smell to malaria mosquitoes," explained one of the researchers, Ingrid Faye from Stockholm University in Sweden.
The researchers believe that the findings, published in the journal Science, can lead to new ways to fight malaria without using poisonous chemicals.
Most malaria mosquitoes were attracted by HMBPP-blood, even at very low concentrations, the study showed.
The mosquitoes also drink more blood from malaria patients and thus they acquire a more severe malaria infection -- that is higher numbers of parasites are produced.
This indicates that the extra nutrients from the larger meal of blood are used to produce more parasites.
Neither humans nor mosquitoes use HMBPP themselves, but the parasite needs the substance to be able to grow.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless