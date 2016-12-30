This liquid product can get you good skin – Read

New Delhi: Did you ever wonder that milk can offer you numerous benefits if used in different ways?

A study conducted by experts says that apart from sipping milk, you can also use it in your beauty regime and get good and clear skin.

Here are some of the ways milk can prove beneficial for skincare:

It can be used a cleanser: Milk drives out all the dirt and dead skin cells from the clogged pores, preventing further blackheads and acne. It also removes fats from the oily areas and moisturises dry skin areas.

Use: Dab a clean cotton ball in milk, apply it all over the face and massage in circular motion for five minutes. Wash with warm water.

Milk is good for dry and flaky skin: It helps replenish lost oils making the skin smooth and moisturised throughout the whole day.

Use: Dip a cotton ball in milk and dab all over the face. Allow it to stand for 20 minutes and wash with cold water. For best results, apply a mixture of mashed banana and milk on face, wash after half an hour.

Exfoliating scrub: Milk is naturally rich in AHA (alpha hydroxyl acid) -- a compound found in expensive beauty products. It mildly removes excess dead cells off the skin's surface, thus revealing a soft and radiant skin.

Use: Add milk to honey to create a natural scrub. Massage gently and wash with warm water after 15 minutes to get a glowing skin naturally.

Lightens tans: If you want to get rid of toners laced with chemicals, milk is the best option available. Milk has high lactic acid which contains skin lightning properties.

Use: Make an equal mix of milk and green tea. Dip a cotton cloth and apply it all over the tanned skin. Wash after 15 minutes. Use it thrice a week before bath for best results.

Soothes sun burn: Cold milk relieves sun burns and inflammations. It creates a thin protein film that protects the skin and cools off burning sensation.

Use: Apply full cream milk on the affected area as it contains healthy fats that soothes and lubricates skin.

Foot spa: Milk softens cracked feet and toes by removing dead skin cells, making it clean and moisturised.

Use: Soak your feet in warm milk-water mixture for some time and relax. Rub the cracked area with pumice stone and dry with a towel. Get soft and clean feet.