This London café accepts a six-minute workout as payment for meals!

New Delhi: How would you feel if you were offered food in repayment for exercise? This world is full of foodies who will do anything to get good food, so we're assuming your answer to be in the affirmative.

Well, people in London couldn't have been luckier! A café that has opened its doors, run by a European gym and fitness provider, is offering its customers just that!

All you have to give as payment is 6 minutes of workout and your food is ready for you to eat!

Aptly called the 'Run For Your Bun Café', the London joint is billing its new venture as the “world’s first café that takes exercise as payment.”

The Huffington Post quoted a press release which said that, potential customers just need to book a lunch reservation, then complete a six-minute workout consisting of intervals on the rowing machine, spin bike, treadmill as well as sit ups, squats and lunges. After exercising, people can order one of four yummy, healthy options on the café’s menu ― for free.

Why are they doing this? Well, turns out its for a good cause – one that would motivate sedentary office workers to get away from their desks during the work day.

“According to our research British office workers spend almost 90 percent of the working day sat down being inactive and invariably eating lunch at their desks ― an issue compounded by the huge popularity and convenience of food and shopping delivery apps,” Elaine Denton, a health and fitness expert from David Lloyd Clubs said in a statement. “We want to remind workers of the importance of being active at work and moving around more.”

She added, “Importantly, the café isn’t in any way about encouraging people to ‘cancel out’ calories through exercise. Indeed, the micro workout at Run For Your Bun only represents a fraction of the calories contained in any of the lunch items,” the Huffington Post reported.

This deal was on offer starting from January 11 and will be up till January 13, 2017 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

The café has been opened in Covent Garden, London, by David Lloyd Clubs.