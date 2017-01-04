This new retinal imaging technique could detect onset of vision loss

New York: A new non-invasive retinal imaging technique has been developed by researchers that could prevent vision loss in diseases like glaucoma.

This new technique known as multi-offset detection, images the human retina -- a layer of cells at the back of the eye that are essential for vision -- was able to distinguish individual retinal ganglion cells (RGCs), which bear most of the responsibility of relaying visual information to the brain.

Researchers said that the death of these RGCs causes vision loss in glaucoma.

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of acquired blindness worldwide and currently diagnosed by assessing the thickness of the nerve fibres projecting from the RGCs to the brain.

However, by the time retinal nerve fibre thickness has changed detectably, a patient may have lost 100,000 RGCs or more.

David Williams from the University of Rochester in New York, US said, "You only have 1.2 million RGCs in the whole eye, so a loss of 100,000 is significant".

"The sooner we can catch the loss, the better our chances of halting the disease and preventing vision loss," Williams noted.

For the study, the team modified an existing technology -- known as confocal adaptive optics scanning light ophthalmoscopy (AOSLO). They collected multiple images, varying the size and location of the detector they used to gather light scattered out of the retina for each image, and then combined those images.

The results showed that the technique not only enabled to visualise individual RGCs, but even the structures within the cells like nuclei could also be distinguished in animals.

If this level of resolution can be achieved in humans, it may be possible to assess glaucoma before the retinal nerve fibre thins -- and even before any RGCs die -- by detecting size and structure changes in RGC cell bodies.

"This technique offers the opportunity to evaluate many cell classes that have previously remained inaccessible to imaging in the living eye," Ethan Rossi, Assistant Professor at the University of Pittsburg in the US, noted in the paper appearing in the journal PNAS.

(With IANS inputs)