Three-parent IVF technique allows infertile couple to embrace parenthood

New Delhi: A three-parent IVF technique has been used for the first time in the world to allow an infertile couple become parents.

The successful birth which has taken place in Ukraine, gives hope to millions of infertile and childless couples around the globe.

As per a report published in the Telegraph, the baby boy is thought to be the world’s second three-parent baby after another child was created using a slightly different technique in Mexico last year.

The report further mentions that while this latest three-parent birth was designed to remedy infertility, the method employed last year in Mexico was intended as a way of dodging inherited genetic disease.