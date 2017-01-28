Tired of acne? Drink these refreshing smoothies to get rid of it!

New Delhi: Who wants to have ugly unwanted dark spots on their face? Acne is a common skin problem that occurs when oil and dead skin cells clog up your pores.

It can happen any time and its causes are many. It could be a genetic problem or hormonal or simply lifestyle issues.

But one can simple prevent and cure acne by eating right foods and also by drinking healthy smoothies as they are rich in antioxidants and omega-3 which will skin a radiant glow and reduce inflammation as well.

Here are some refreshing smoothies that helps to get rid of the acne spots:

Berry smoothie

Take some almond milk, rice milk, organic yoghurt, blueberries, raspberries, banana, some protein powder and blend together. One can also add more berries if they want a sweet flavour and the other ingredients as per their liking.

Date and banana smoothie

Blend some de-seeded dates with one peeled, chopped banana and a glass of almond milk together. And then add some flaxseeds in the mixture.

Cucumber coriander smoothie

Put one small cucumber, a bunch of coriander, quarter ginger(grated), one spoon of aloe vera gel in a blender to make a smoothie. Now, add a few ice cubes and blend again. Add a little water to have the consistency according to your taste and lastly, squeeze half a lemon juice in the drink.

Mint and coriander smoothie

Take bunch of coriander and mint leaves and blend it in a blender with a pinch of black salt and pepper and a glass of water. Now, squeeze in half a lime and mix in it.