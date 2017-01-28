Top five cooking oils for good health!

New Delhi: Cooking oil is the most important ingredient while preparing a dish. And choosing the right cooking oil is very necessary as it can lead to heart diseases, cholesterol blockages, obesity and digestion problems.

We all know that it is either obtained from animal or vegetables, but vegetable is considered a health eating option. Here are some cooking oil that are good for health which we all should know:

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is good for health as it is known to fight bacteria, build immunity and increase metabolism.

Olive oil

As it contains antioxidant, reduce arthritis pain, olive oil helps to lower the incidences of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. The oil is also help in fighting against heart diseases such as heart attack and heart stroke.

Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil helps to reduce cardiovascular diseases, fight free radicals especially good for cancer patients. It also helps toprevents colon cancer, repairs the body, boosts the immune system, and promotes the proper functioning of nervous system.

Mustard oil

When consumed in moderation or sparingly, mustard oil improves digestion and builds a good appetite. It also fights germs and virus, great to prevent cold, coughs and skin problems.

Soybean oil

Being high in poly- and monounsaturated fats and low in saturated fats, this oil is considered good for health. It also contains Omega 3 fatty acids that reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.