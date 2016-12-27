close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»

Top five health benefits of castor oil!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 12:30
Top five health benefits of castor oil!

New Delhi: Castor oil is one of the most widely used ingredients and also gives many health benefits.The oil is an amazing natural product that helps to solve numerous problems.

Here are some health benefits of castor oil:

  • Applying castor oil regularly into your scalp boosts blood circulation and provides necessary oxygen, thereby leading to hair growth.
  • Being a rich source of vitamin E and omega-6 fatty acids, the oil helps to retain hair moisture and prevent split ends and breakage.
  • One should apply castor oil on corns or calluses as it can work wonders as it acts as a softener.
  • Castor oil is god for skin during winter season as it penetrates deep inside the skin and help prevent wrinkles and fine lines.
  • It is also used to remove scars as it penetrates deep inside the skin and promote the growth of healthy tissues thereby preventing scars.
  • Massaging castor oil help in treating joint pains, sore muscles and even arthritis because of its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.
  • This oil helps to get rid of Prevents Stretch MarksStretch marks are usually the result of pregnancy when the skin on the abdomen experiences drastic stretching over a short period. More elastic skin means lesser stretch marks, and this is where castor oil comes into play.

 

First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 12:30

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.