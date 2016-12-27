Top five health benefits of castor oil!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 12:30
New Delhi: Castor oil is one of the most widely used ingredients and also gives many health benefits.The oil is an amazing natural product that helps to solve numerous problems.
Here are some health benefits of castor oil:
- Applying castor oil regularly into your scalp boosts blood circulation and provides necessary oxygen, thereby leading to hair growth.
- Being a rich source of vitamin E and omega-6 fatty acids, the oil helps to retain hair moisture and prevent split ends and breakage.
- One should apply castor oil on corns or calluses as it can work wonders as it acts as a softener.
- Castor oil is god for skin during winter season as it penetrates deep inside the skin and help prevent wrinkles and fine lines.
- It is also used to remove scars as it penetrates deep inside the skin and promote the growth of healthy tissues thereby preventing scars.
- Massaging castor oil help in treating joint pains, sore muscles and even arthritis because of its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.
- This oil helps to get rid of Prevents Stretch MarksStretch marks are usually the result of pregnancy when the skin on the abdomen experiences drastic stretching over a short period. More elastic skin means lesser stretch marks, and this is where castor oil comes into play.
First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 12:30
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Is Mayawati playing her "Dalit Card" in the name of donation?
- What will be the govt's next step on note ban after 30th December?
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Dehradun
- Mayawati's response after ED raids BSP bank accounts
- Director apologises to Tamannaah Bhatia after making sexist remarks
- Eat these foods to improve your thyroid health!
- ICC to change 'Team of the Year' schedule after uproar over Virat Kohli's absence?
- UP SHAME! Drunk husband locks up wife in a room with his four friends; they gangrape her
- How PM Narendra Modi is managing fight against black money, corruption from 'secret war room'