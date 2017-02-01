Top five health benefits of clove!
New Delhi: Everyone knows clove as it is a very common type of spices which is extensively used for cooking and other purposes. Many of us only know od its seasoning benefits, but they are not aware of that it is very good for health and promotes many health benefits.
Toothache
Consume some cloves if you are suffering from toothache as it helps provide relief and get rid of the pain.
Nausea
One should take cloves and clove oil as they help you get relief from Nausea.
Cold
Drinking a lukewarm mixture made with ten drops of clove oil and honey helps to treat common cold effectively.
Stress
Cloves also helps to relieves stress and soothes the senses in the body. Mix cloves with basil, mint and cardamom in water to make a flavoured tea.
Cough
One can get rid of bad cough and bad breath simply by consuming some cloves.
