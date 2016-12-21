Top five health benefits of ginger

Delhi: Ginger is considered to be one of the healthiest spices and is loaded with nutrients and bioactive compounds.

These have great benefits for our body and brain.

Following are the five health benefits of ginger, said to be supported by scientific research:

- Ginger Contains Gingerol. It is a substance with powerful medicinal properties. The phenolic compounds in ginger are known to help relieve gastrointestinal irritation, stimulate saliva and bile production. It is also helpful in suppressing gastric contractions and movement of food and fluids through GI tract.

- Ginger helps in controlling nausea. It is said to be helpful for pregnant women experiencing morning sickness.

- Also, it is often taken with tea and is a common home remedy for common cold. Ginger helps in cold weather to keep warm. Ginger is diaphoretic and promotes sweating, working to warm the body from within.

- As per a study involving 74 volunteers carried out at the University of Georgia, daily ginger supplementation reduced exercise-induced muscle pain by 25%. At the same time, it has been found to reduce the symptoms of pain during a menstrual cycle.

- It is used to reduce inflammation and treat inflammatory conditions. As per a study published in Cancer Prevention Research journal, ginger root supplement administered to volunteer participants reduced inflammation markers in the colon.

