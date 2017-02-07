Trouble waking up in the morning? Useful tips, health benefits of early rising

New Delhi: Yes, we all are familiar with the saying 'early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise', but are you able to follow this or, else, is getting up early a big deal for you?

Many people have trouble waking up early in the morning, especially, when trying to transition to a new schedule. The truth is that it can be downright painful to fall out of bed at an hour or two earlier than you are used to waking.

But, rising early does provide many health benefits – from improving your physical and mental health to making you more productive and successful in life.

Initially, you may find it hard to adopt to the new schedule, but making changes gradually can help you wake and get up early without much difficulty.

Here are a few useful tricks and tips for getting up early:

Plan ahead and start waking and getting up earlier at least a week in advance – before the actual day. This can be particulaly helpful for children getting ready to resume school.

Begin by setting an alarm in the morning that is close to your usual wake time.

Day by day, try to move the wake up time earlier by 10-15 minutes – this will make you easier to adjust to the new timing comfortably.

If you still find it difficult despite setting an alarm, seek help from other members of the household who may already be awake.

Set a regular sleep schedule – even on weekends or day offs – to help you with consistent bed times and wake times.

Give yourself enough time for an adequate sleep to feel rested, energised and refreshed – about 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night.

Once you are awake, roll out of bed immediately and get outside or do some morning exercise.

Early rising has been linked to a bunch of health benefits. Research suggests that early risers score better grades, are generally more proactive and more productive.

Studies have also shown that morning people are actually happier with life than night owls.