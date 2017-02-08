Trying to conceive? Avoid rotational shifts, heavy lifting
New Delhi: Women who work on shifts, particularly, rotational schedules that fall outside daytime office hours may experience reduced fertility, says a study.
The study by a team at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health also suggests that jobs involving heavy lifting on regular basis may also affect female fertility, adding the risk is even higher among overweight and obese women.
The new findings are indeed an alert for all those women, who work recklessly in private sectors!
Though no such specific reason for the same is identified yet, the researchers believe that women, in their reproductive years, may need to consider about working on night or irregular shifts when trying to conceive, says a CNN report.
"Our study suggests that women who are planning pregnancy should be cognizant of the potential negative impacts that non-day shift and heavy lifting could have on their reproductive health," said lead author Lidia Mínguez-Alarcón, in a statement.
However, researchers stressed that more study is needed to further verify the findings.
The new findings have been published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine,.
(With ANI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in Uttarakhand; strong tremors felt across northern India
- Donald Trump earned USD 6 mn through business dealings in India: DNA report
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral