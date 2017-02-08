Trying to conceive? Avoid rotational shifts, heavy lifting

New Delhi: Women who work on shifts, particularly, rotational schedules that fall outside daytime office hours may experience reduced fertility, says a study.

The study by a team at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health also suggests that jobs involving heavy lifting on regular basis may also affect female fertility, adding the risk is even higher among overweight and obese women.

The new findings are indeed an alert for all those women, who work recklessly in private sectors!

Though no such specific reason for the same is identified yet, the researchers believe that women, in their reproductive years, may need to consider about working on night or irregular shifts when trying to conceive, says a CNN report.

"Our study suggests that women who are planning pregnancy should be cognizant of the potential negative impacts that non-day shift and heavy lifting could have on their reproductive health," said lead author Lidia Mínguez-Alarcón, in a statement.

However, researchers stressed that more study is needed to further verify the findings.

The new findings have been published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine,.

(With ANI inputs)