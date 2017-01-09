Tuberculosis: Simple ways to prevent the disease!
New Delhi: Tuberculosis, also known as TB, is an infectious, airborne disease that mainly affects your lungs. It is also one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide.
Caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the disease can be spread from person to person through the air when people with lung TB cough, sneeze, spit, laugh, speak, propelling the germs into the air.
But there are simple things which one can do to prevent and minimise the risk of developing the disease.
Here are some ways to prevent TB:
- One should avoid close contact with TB infected people.
- If you cannot avoid contact with patients, wear a protective mask and gloves to avoid vreathing in TB bacteria.
- People who are infected with the disease should maintain a proper personal hygiene.
- TB patients should sleep alone in a separate, adequately ventilated room.
- Regular exercise is a must for all TB patients as it boost the immunity as well as improve their health.
- Tuberculosis patient should eat a healthy balanced diet with plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains to maintain their immune system.
- Get adequate sleep every night.
- If you test positive for latent TB, treat it before it becomes active.
