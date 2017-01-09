Tuberculosis: Simple ways to prevent the disease!

New Delhi: Tuberculosis, also known as TB, is an infectious, airborne disease that mainly affects your lungs. It is also one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide.

Caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the disease can be spread from person to person through the air when people with lung TB cough, sneeze, spit, laugh, speak, propelling the germs into the air.

But there are simple things which one can do to prevent and minimise the risk of developing the disease.

Here are some ways to prevent TB: