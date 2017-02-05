Union Health Ministry starts Measles-Rubella vaccine campaign

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has launched Measles-Rubella vaccine campaign with an aim to eradicate the disease from India.

According to the ministry, after the campaign the MR vaccine will be introduced in routine immunisation, replacing the two doses of measles vaccine given to children at 9-12 months and 16-24 months of age.

"The government is committed to eradicating Measles and Rubella from the country. We have taken this as an achievable target. This shall be taken up in a mission mode and rolled out in partnership with state governments and NGOs, among others.

"In this nationwide campaign, the ministry will reach out to and cover 41 crore children in the age group of 9 months to 15 years," said Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Health, at the campaign launch.

The campaign will first be launched in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Goa and Lakshadweep, covering nearly 3.6 crore target children. However, it will later be extended to cover the entire country.

According to a Helath Ministry statement, all children aged between nine months and less than 15 years will be given a single shot of MR vaccination irrespective of their previous measles/rubella vaccination status or measles/rubella disease status.

