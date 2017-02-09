Urinary tract infection: Why it's important to increase your water intake in cold weather? Prevention tips, remedies

New Delhi: Not just cough, colds and flu, but winter sees surge in a number of health problems, including urinary tract infection (UTI), heart disease, lung conditions.

As the temperature drops and the cold winds begin to blow, the air becomes drier and our bodies get less moisture than they do in warmer months, leading to dehydration. And that's one main reason why you're more likely to get a urinary tract infection during the cold season.

Not drinking enough water is one of the factors leading to urinary tract infection or cystitis, especially in women, according to health experts.

UTI refers to a bacterial infection anywhere in the urinary tract, such as the bladder, kidneys, ureters, or the urethra and one tends to be exposed to such infections in winters.

Dr Anant Kumar, Chairman - Urology, Renal Transplant, Robotics, and Uro-Oncology Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said, " Our bodies suffer from UTI in winters as we stop drinking water. While we can invest in any warm beverage rather than icy water when it comes to wintertime, it's still critical to maintain the water intake. Consumption of less water, especially during winter is one of the main causes that worsen UTI."

Moreover, the main symptom of the infection which is burning sensation is usually considered a result of eating high calorie rich food during this season. This delays the patients from approaching the doctors on time.

Also, women who make contact with the infections are so apprehensive of reporting it to the doctors that they prefer to self-medicate, which in turn makes the infection acute.

While most cases of bladder infection occur suddenly, others may recur over the long-term.

Early treatment is keys to preventing the spread of the infection. Bacteria that enter through the urethra and travel into the bladder cause bladder infections. Normally, the body removes the bacteria by flushing them out during urination. This overwhelms the body's ability to destroy them, resulting in a bladder infection.

Prevention

Dr Kumar suggests a few tips, including lifestyle changes, that may help prevent bladder infections. Follow these tips to help reduce or eliminate the occurrence of bladder infections:

Change underwear daily: Since women are more prone to infections, they should change their undergarments twice a day.

Don't hold urine: Urinate as soon as you feel the need. Holding urine for long multiplies the bacteria, thus causes infection.

Wear cotton underwear: Cotton underwear's are comfortable, especially for women as it helps keep the vagina dry. Synthetic underwear's cause excessive friction, thus leading to discharge of fluid which causes irritability

Don't use feminine hygiene sprays: The pH in the vagina regulates itself, and douching or spraying, changes the equilibrium.

Urinate before and after sexual activity: Urinating right after sex can help prevent the spread of faecal bacteria to the bladder and thus reduce the risk of UTIs. Men should pass urine each time after the sexual intercourse.

Remedies

You can also take steps to ease your discomfort by taking some simple measures. Here are the five most effective bladder infection remedies:

Drink more water: Have at least 2 litres of water every day. Water flushes out the bacteria in your bladder, helping to eliminate the infection faster. It also dilutes your urine, so urination may be less painful.

Heating pads: Putting low heat across your abdominal region or back may soothe the dull ache that sometimes occurs during bladder infections. This can be especially helpful if medications aren't enough to ease your discomfort.

Appropriate dress: Bacteria thrive in warm and moist environments.

Antibiotics: Antibiotics kill the bacteria causing the bladder infection. Antibiotics may not always be needed. In some cases, a minor bladder infection can resolve on its own. It might cause symptoms for a day or two, but with increased hydration and urination, it may pass.

Loose clothes: Wearing loose, casual clothing that allows your skin to breathe can keep the bacteria in your urinary tract at bay. This is because tight jeans and other snugly fitting clothes can trap moisture in your most delicate areas, making them a breeding ground for bacteria.

Some people drink cranberry juice to prevent urinary tract infection, although there's no proven evidence that cranberry juice has the potential to treat or prevent the infection.

(With ANI inputs)