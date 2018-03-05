US President Donald Trump ordered to lose weight, reduces red meat intake

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump has been asked to shed some pounds by his doctor and has since, reduced his red meat intake.

The POTUS has been put on a diet that includes more of fish, salads, and soups and has cut out his favorite Big Macs from McDonald's.

According to Newsweek, it has been two weeks since Trump ate a hamburger.

In January this year, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jacksonhad announced that Trump at 6'3" and 239 pounds, is just one pound below being classified as "obese".

As per sources, Trump has embraced the new menu choices he is being offered and seems to be enjoying his new diet.

He is said to have had one cheat day this week when he enjoyed a hearty bacon breakfast.

It's an about-face from his campaign trail regimen, which reportedly included two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake for dinner.

One way Trump supposedly justified his love for McDonald's was the reassurance it offered.

"He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's-nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade," Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House stated.

Donald Trump had also told CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2016, "One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald's," according to Newsweek.

"I'm a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you're better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food's coming from. It's a certain standard," Trump had said of McDonald's.

But a healthier diet is only half of Dr. Ronny Jackson's plan for President Trump.

"We are going to do both (referring to diet and exercise)," the doctor said after administering his physical.

It is not yet clear whether President Trump is also exercising more these days.

(With ANI inputs)