Vitamin C: Can it kill cancer cells? Know the health benefits of ascorbic acid

New Delhi: Vitamin C, also known as known as ascorbic acid, has several health benefits, including protection against immune system deficiencies and many diseases as well as maintaining a healthy skin and hair.

Now, researchers in the US suggests that vitamin C can kill deadly tumour cells can even lead to a treatment of the deadly disease.

A preliminary clinical trial, involving lung cancer and pancreatic cancer patients, showed promising results when combining chemotherapy or radiotherapy with high-dose intravenous vitamin C. They found that the overall health of patients was improve and the treatment was also well tolerated.

They said injecting vitamin C creates blood level 100 to 500 times higher than the levels seen after the vitamin is eaten. High concentration of vitamin C in the blood is known to be crucial in its ability to fight cancer cells.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant compound found in a variety of fruit and vegetables such as - oranges grapefruits, lemons, cabbages, green and red peppers, broccoli, strawberries, raspberries, etc.

Studies have suggested that vitamin C may also:

Help prevent and treat scurvy

Help fight common cold

Reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases

Reduce inflammation

Lower hypertension and combat stroke

Help control the symptoms of asthma.

Helps in healing of wounds.

Vitamin C can also be taken as a dietary supplement, but one should avoid taking too much as this could be harmful, leading to various health problems such as stomach pain, diarrhoea and flatulence.