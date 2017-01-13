Vitamin C: Can it kill cancer cells? Know the health benefits of ascorbic acid
New Delhi: Vitamin C, also known as known as ascorbic acid, has several health benefits, including protection against immune system deficiencies and many diseases as well as maintaining a healthy skin and hair.
Now, researchers in the US suggests that vitamin C can kill deadly tumour cells can even lead to a treatment of the deadly disease.
A preliminary clinical trial, involving lung cancer and pancreatic cancer patients, showed promising results when combining chemotherapy or radiotherapy with high-dose intravenous vitamin C. They found that the overall health of patients was improve and the treatment was also well tolerated.
They said injecting vitamin C creates blood level 100 to 500 times higher than the levels seen after the vitamin is eaten. High concentration of vitamin C in the blood is known to be crucial in its ability to fight cancer cells.
Vitamin C is an antioxidant compound found in a variety of fruit and vegetables such as - oranges grapefruits, lemons, cabbages, green and red peppers, broccoli, strawberries, raspberries, etc.
Studies have suggested that vitamin C may also:
- Help prevent and treat scurvy
- Help fight common cold
- Reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases
- Reduce inflammation
- Lower hypertension and combat stroke
- Help control the symptoms of asthma.
- Helps in healing of wounds.
Vitamin C can also be taken as a dietary supplement, but one should avoid taking too much as this could be harmful, leading to various health problems such as stomach pain, diarrhoea and flatulence.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Video of LeT terrorists attempting infiltration, spotted in J&K
- DNA: Norway becomes first country to switch off FM radio
- Panel discussion over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "Acche Din"
- Sushma Swaraj warns Amazon over sale of Indian flag-themed doormats
- Has the govt fallen short of providing facilities to our paramilitary forces?
- India A vs England XI: 2nd Warm-up Game — As it happened...
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni buys four flats in Mumbai near homes of Bollywood celebrities
- WATCH: Stuart Broad stars with bat in record breaking Big Bash League match
- After Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota, AIMIM chief says allot Haj subsidy for girls' education
- Deepika Padukone shows how India welcomes its guests! 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel gets grand reception!