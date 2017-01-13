close
Vitamin C: Can it kill cancer cells? Know the health benefits of ascorbic acid

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 10:55
Vitamin C has several health benefits

New Delhi: Vitamin C, also known as known as ascorbic acid, has several health benefits, including protection against immune system deficiencies and many diseases as well as maintaining a healthy skin and hair.

Now, researchers in the US suggests that vitamin C can kill deadly tumour cells can even lead to a treatment of the deadly disease.

A preliminary clinical trial, involving lung cancer and pancreatic cancer patients, showed promising results when combining chemotherapy or radiotherapy with high-dose intravenous vitamin C. They found that the overall health of patients was improve and the treatment was also well tolerated.

They said injecting vitamin C creates blood level 100 to 500 times higher than the levels seen after the vitamin is eaten. High concentration of vitamin C in the blood is known to be crucial in its ability to fight cancer cells.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant compound found in a variety of fruit and vegetables such as - oranges grapefruits, lemons, cabbages, green and red peppers, broccoli, strawberries, raspberries, etc.

Studies have suggested that vitamin C may also:

  • Help prevent and treat scurvy
  • Help fight common cold
  • Reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases
  • Reduce inflammation
  • Lower hypertension and combat stroke
  • Help control the symptoms of asthma.
  • Helps in healing of wounds.

Vitamin C can also be taken as a dietary supplement, but one should avoid taking too much as this could be harmful, leading to various health problems such as stomach pain, diarrhoea and flatulence. 

First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 10:54

