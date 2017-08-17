close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Walnuts: Your nutty buddies that can help keep hunger at bay! - Read

The researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to observe how consuming walnuts changes activity in the brain.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:23
Walnuts: Your nutty buddies that can help keep hunger at bay! - Read

New Delhi: Walnuts can easily be called the 'king' of the nut brigade, thanks to the numerous health benefits they offer.

A member of the tree-nut family, walnuts provide more than 100 percent of the daily recommended value of plant-based omega-3 fats, along with high amounts of copper, manganese, molybdenum, and biotin.

Known for its weight management properties, walnuts also fight cancer, improve heart health, boost brain health and is also beneficial for diabetics.

Looks like things just got nuttier, since a study has one-upped all these properties by saying that walnuts can also reduce hunger!

According to researchers, walnuts are also thought to discourage overeating by promoting feelings of fullness.

Study's first author Olivia M Farr from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said that people often report feeling fuller after eating walnuts, but it was pretty surprising to see evidence of activity changing in the brain related to food cues, and by extension what people were eating and how hungry they feel.

To determine exactly how walnuts quell cravings, Farr and colleagues, in a study led by Christos Mantzoros, MD, DSc, PhD hc mult, director of the Human Nutrition Unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, used

The researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to observe how consuming walnuts changes activity in the brain.

The scientists recruited 10 volunteers with obesity to live in BIDMC's Clinical Research Center (CRC) for two five-day sessions.

During one five-day session, the volunteers consumed daily smoothies containing 48 grams of walnuts.

During their other stay in the CRC, they received a walnut-free but nutritionally comparable placebo smoothie, flavored to taste exactly the same as the walnut-containing smoothie.

The order of the two sessions was random, meaning some participants would consume the walnuts first and others would consume the placebo first.

The findings revealed that when the participants were shown pictures of highly desirable foods, fMRI imaging revealed increased activity in a part of the brain called the right insula after participants had consumed the five-day walnut-rich diet compared to when they had not.

This area of the insula is likely involved in cognitive control and salience, meaning that participants were paying more attention to food choices and selecting the less desirable or healthier options over the highly desirable or less healthy options.

The findings appear online in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

WalnutsHealth benefits of walnutsHungerHunger pangsWeight gainWeight mamagementwalnut consumptionhealth news

From Zee News

Multicolour MRIs could help improve disease diagnosis: Study
Health

Multicolour MRIs could help improve disease diagnosis: Stud...

This new pain reliever may help combat opioid abuse
Health

This new pain reliever may help combat opioid abuse

Beware women! Working night shifts may up breast cancer risk
Health

Beware women! Working night shifts may up breast cancer ris...

Pregnancy after eating? Ex-lingerie model suffers from rare condition making her look 9 months pregnant!
Health

Pregnancy after eating? Ex-lingerie model suffers from rare...

Inability to smell could expose you to Alzheimer&#039;s disease
Health

Inability to smell could expose you to Alzheimer's dis...

E- cigarettes can help you kick the butt – Read
Health

E- cigarettes can help you kick the butt – Read

Mind blown! Agonising muscle cramp makes man&#039;s calf wriggle like a foetus in a mother&#039;s womb – Watch video
Health

Mind blown! Agonising muscle cramp makes man's calf wr...

Spending more time at gym can make men infertile
Health

Spending more time at gym can make men infertile

Man accidentally shoots nail in heart; drives himself to hospital! – Read
Health

Man accidentally shoots nail in heart; drives himself to ho...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video