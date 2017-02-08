Want healthy digestive system? Follow these simple tips!

New Delhi: Do you often suffer from indigestion? If yes, then your digestive system might not be in good form and should eat foods that are easy to digest. Consume healthy foods if you want to have a healthy digestive system. And besides eating a healthy food, one can also try a few simple tips to strengthen and improve our digestive system.

Here are some things which you can do to have a healthy digestive system:

Avoid caffeine

One should avoid or reduce caffeine intake as drinking too much of it slows down digestion and also the detoxification process of the liver. Replace coffee with green tea as it contains little caffeine.

Consume less sugar

Start consuming less sugar as high amounts of sugar put pressure on your liver to convert the fructose in it to fat in the blood. Replace sugar with natural sweeteners such as honey to reduce toxin build-up in the liver and boost digestion.

Cut down on dairy products

Reduce the intake of dairy products besides yoghurt as consuming too much of it builds mucus in the liver which results in increased build-up of toxins and slower digestion. Include plant-based protein sources such as lentils as they are easier to digest and will also meet the daily protein needs.

Increase fibre intake

Include lots of fibre in your daily diet as it cleanses the digestive system and puts less pressure on the liver to digest food. You can also add some oats to your diet as it contains high fibre and protein content.

Use lighter oils

Replace healthier oils like sesame seed oil and vegetable oil with lighter oils like flaxseed and olive as they are easier to break down and absorb by the body.