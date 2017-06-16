Want to feel stronger and thinner? Start doing exercise for 30 minutes daily!

Toronto: Women, please take note. If you want to feel stronger and thinner, then start working out for just 30 minutes everyday.

A new study has found that doing single exercise session lasting for just 30 minutes can have an immediate positive effect on women who feel negative about their bodies.

The finding showed that compared to women who did not exercise, the women who undertook a 30-minute exercise session had significant improvements in their body image.

Further, the positive effect which lasted at least 20 minutes post-exercise led them to perceive themselves as more stronger and thinner.

Kathleen Martin Ginis, Professor at the University of British Columbia - Okanagan in Canada said,"Women, in general, have a tendency to feel negatively about their bodies."

Ginis added,"This is a concern because poor body image can have harmful implications for a woman's psychological and physical health including increased risk for low self-esteem, depression and for eating disorders. This study indicates exercise can have an immediate positive effect."

For the study, the team compared the body image and physical perceptions of women who completed 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise with those who sat and read.

Ginis noted,"We all have those days when we don't feel great about our bodies. This study shows one way to feel better is to get going and exercise. The effects can be immediate."

Further, the study may also act as a gateway for developing maximally effective body image-enhancing exercise interventions.

She said, "We think that the feelings of strength and empowerment women achieve post exercise stimulate an improved internal dialogue."

She added, "This in turn should generate positive thoughts and feelings about their bodies which may replace the all too common negative ones."

The study was published in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise.

(With IANS inputs)