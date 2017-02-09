close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»

Want to get back in shape? Consuming brown rice is the solution!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 09:42
Want to get back in shape? Consuming brown rice is the solution!

New Delhi: Researchers have found that swapping white rice with brown rice may help you lose weight and get back in shape.

Health experts further believe that this not only accelerates weight loss but is also equivalent to a half-an-hour brisk walk.

Making the small daily change to include more fibre can help to cut 100 calories each day, a study found.

 

Brown rice: Top five surprising health benefits of the food!
MUST READ
Brown rice: Top five surprising health benefits of the food!

This difference is about the same amount that would be burnt off by a brisk half-an-hour walk, experts discovered.

Researchers at Tufts University in Massachusetts took two groups of people and fed them diets similar in total energy, total fat, and the number of fruit, vegetable and protein servings.

The only difference was in the source of grain. One group ate wholegrains such as brown rice and whole wheat, while the other consumed white rice and refined white flour.

They found that the diet with more wholegrains led to people developing a faster metabolism, burning more calories. They also absorbed fewer calories in their digestive systems.

As well as these benefits there was a 'modest' improvement in their immune systems, with the people on wholegrains producing more T-cells, which deal with infections. Numbers of beneficial gut bacteria were also found to increase.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 09:42

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.