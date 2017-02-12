Want to get big muscles? Start consuming legumes, nuts and kale!

New Delhi: This message goes out to all the vegetarians who wish to get big muscles. A new study has revealed that consuming legumes, nuts and kale can help you get in shape and achieve those big muscles.

The results suggested that swapping meat and eggs for lentils, nuts, cereals, beans and soya could add years to someone`s life and substantially reduced death rates.

According to researchers from University of Massachusetts, animal-based proteins provide the same effects for maintaining muscle strength.

"High protein diets do benefit most individuals. It can be beneficial to maintaining muscle mass and strength - particularly as we age," said study author Dr Kelsey Mangano.

(With ANI inputs)