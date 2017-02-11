Want to get rid of acne? Stop these habits!

New Delhi: Are you washing your face with proper cleansers? If no, then start using the proper cleanser and stop consuming too much of dairy products as well. Experts said that one should quit all of these to fight against acne.

Here are some acne-causing habits which we should avoid:

Using hard cleansers

It is mostly caused if you don't wash your face properly. So, it is very important to use good medicated cleansers twice daily, but using hard cleansers and washing too frequently can make the acne worse and face drier.

Using dairy products on a daily basis

Do not use dairy products on daily basis as it contains abundance of hormone IGF 1 (Insulin-like growth factor 1) which is specially found in milk which can cause inflammation in humans. Milk causes insulin spike in humans that makes the liver produce IGF 1. This can cause excess sebum production causing more clogged pores and thus, the acne. Try to reduce dairy product consumption.

Using smartphones too much

One of the common causes of breakouts is smartphone. It is caused when your phone is placed on skin while talking to someone, you press bacteria into your pores and ultimately, get pimples. So, try using ear phones to keep a check on breakouts.

Applying body cream on face

One should not use body cream on face as it give acne on their face. You can use face cream on dry patch of body, but using a body lotion on your face could cause acne.

This could specifically be the case if your skin is sensitive and the facial lotion you generally use is oil and fragrance-free, and then you reach for a scented and thicker body lotion in the hope to achieve the same hydrating results.

Diet issue

Eating sweet foods may not always be good for skin. A diet rich in sugar or food with high glycemic index can be the real cause for acne. So, avoid sugar, carbohydrate-rich food and starch for acne-free skin.

