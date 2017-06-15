Want to get rid of knee pain? Try this new chili-extract painkiller!

New Delhi: Are you tired of your frequent knee pain? Well, those suffering from chronic knee pain are familiar with the everyday struggles they have to face.

Chronic knee pain can become a nuisance if proper care and appropriate treatment are not taken timely. But now, one can get rid of the pain with the help of a new painkiller drug.

A synthetic version of a medicine usually extracted from the spicy chili can help relieve knee pain among osteoarthiritis patients for up to six months, a new data showed.

This also brings Centrexion Therapeutics a step closer to developing a safe and effective analgesic.

The drug is being developed by the privately-held company run by former Pfizer Inc chief executive Jeffrey Kindler and is designed to be injected at the site of pain.

It is a man-made version of chili plant extract trans-capsaicin, is designed to work by inactivating local pain fibers transmitting signals to the brain.

Data showed the drug induced statistically significant pain relief as well as reduced knee stiffness and improved physical function at 24 weeks after a single injection.

The drug is also being evaluated to treat patients with Morton's neuroma pain as well as canine osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis is caused by the progressive breakdown and eventual loss of cartilage, and characterized by pain, swelling and decreased mobility of the affected joint.

(With Agency inputs)