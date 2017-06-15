close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Want to get rid of knee pain? Try this new chili-extract painkiller!

Chronic knee pain can become a nuisance, if proper care and appropriate treatment are not taken timely.

Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 23:21
Want to get rid of knee pain? Try this new chili-extract painkiller!

New Delhi: Are you tired of your frequent knee pain? Well, those suffering from chronic knee pain are familiar with the everyday struggles they have to face.

Chronic knee pain can become a nuisance if proper care and appropriate treatment are not taken timely. But now, one can get rid of the pain with the help of a new painkiller drug.

A synthetic version of a medicine usually extracted from the spicy chili can help relieve knee pain among osteoarthiritis patients for up to six months, a new data showed.

Reduce chronic knee pain with this new treatment
MUST READ
Reduce chronic knee pain with this new treatment

This also brings Centrexion Therapeutics a step closer to developing a safe and effective analgesic.

The drug is being developed by the privately-held company run by former Pfizer Inc chief executive Jeffrey Kindler and is designed to be injected at the site of pain.

It is a man-made version of chili plant extract trans-capsaicin, is designed to work by inactivating local pain fibers transmitting signals to the brain.

Data showed the drug induced statistically significant pain relief as well as reduced knee stiffness and improved physical function at 24 weeks after a single injection.

The drug is also being evaluated to treat patients with Morton's neuroma pain as well as canine osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis is caused by the progressive breakdown and eventual loss of cartilage, and characterized by pain, swelling and decreased mobility of the affected joint.

(With Agency inputs)

 

TAGS

Chronic knee painKnee painkneeOsteoarthritispainkiller drugDrugpainkiller

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Practise meditation, yoga daily to &#039;reverse&#039; stress-causing DNA reactions!
Health

Practise meditation, yoga daily to 'reverse' stre...

THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will surprise you!
Health

THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will su...

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating food – Find out why!
Health

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating f...

Want to control your appetite? Eating this might help!
Health

Want to control your appetite? Eating this might help!

Recreational activity may increase risk of facial fractures, other injuries in elderly
Health

Recreational activity may increase risk of facial fractures...

Obesity can up risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, says study
Health

Obesity can up risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, says...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video