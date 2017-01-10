Want to keep ageing, dementia at bay? Learn more languages!

New Delhi: As per a new study, being bilingual can help in keeping off diseases such as ageing and dementia.

A team of researchers has established that years of bilingualism change how the brain carries out tasks that require concentrating on one piece of information without becoming distracted by other information.

This makes the brain more efficient and economical with its resources.

"After years of daily practice managing interference between two languages, bilinguals become experts at selecting relevant information and ignoring information that can distract from a task," said Dr Ana Inés Ansaldo from the University of Montreal.

(With IANS inputs)