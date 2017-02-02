Want to keep your teeth healthy? Avoid these habits!
New Delhi: Who doesn't want to have healthy teeth? Well, everyone does and for that one needs to take proper care of them. And there are some things you are probably doing on a daily basis which is harming your teeth and gums.
Here are some things which we do that harms our teeth:
Flossing
Though flossing is equally important as it helps remove bacteria lodged between the teeth due to food particles, but doing it frequently can cause cavities that are painful to repair.
Using old toothbrush
One should not old toothbrush for long as it will have harmful bacteria which can lead to infections.
Brushing too hard
Brushing too hard removes bacteria and stain but actually it is hurting your gums and enamel. It also leads to sensitivity as it makes the gums recede and exposes the root of the tooth.
Consuming too much sugar
Eating too much of sugar causes damaged teeth and gums. It also leads to bacteria that produce acids that can cause serious oral issues.
Tobacco
Tobacco is the biggest reason of tooth decay as it cuts blood supply to the gums and excess can even lead to oral cancer.
