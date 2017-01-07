Want to reduce blood cholesterol? Include these superfoods in your diet!
New Delhi: Believe it or not but a good diet plays an important role in keeping the cholesterol level in check. And one can easily lower their cholesterol levels by doing some exercise with a good diet.
Here are some foods that can lower cholesterol level:
Olive oil
Include olive oil in daily diet as its good for heart and also helps in lowering the cholesterol level in the body because it contains a potent mix of antioxidants.
Nuts
One should consume lots of nuts like walnuts, almonds as it is not only healthy but also reduces the risk of heart disease. Try eating a handful of nuts everyday but make sure that it's not salted or coated with sugar.
Fish
Consuming lots of fish helps in keeping the heart healthy as it contains high levels of omega-3 fatty acids which reduces your blood pressure and risk of developing blood clots.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal contains soluble fiber that reduces your low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the bad cholesterol. It reduces the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream as well.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hyderabad man cultivating marijuana inside flat arrested
- Veteran actor Om Puri passes away in Mumbai
- Actor Akshay Kumar furious over Dec 31 molestation in Bengaluru; shares video expressing concern
- EC demands clarification from Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over SP feud
- DNA: Will Finland-inspired 'basic income scheme' be successful in India?
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli named captain, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra recalled
- Akhilesh Yadav checkmates father Mulayam, Samajwadi Party bank accounts frozen
- Coconut oil: Side effects you need to know!
- India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..