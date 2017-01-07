Want to reduce blood cholesterol? Include these superfoods in your diet!

New Delhi: Believe it or not but a good diet plays an important role in keeping the cholesterol level in check. And one can easily lower their cholesterol levels by doing some exercise with a good diet.

Here are some foods that can lower cholesterol level:

Olive oil

Include olive oil in daily diet as its good for heart and also helps in lowering the cholesterol level in the body because it contains a potent mix of antioxidants.

Nuts

One should consume lots of nuts like walnuts, almonds as it is not only healthy but also reduces the risk of heart disease. Try eating a handful of nuts everyday but make sure that it's not salted or coated with sugar.

Fish

Consuming lots of fish helps in keeping the heart healthy as it contains high levels of omega-3 fatty acids which reduces your blood pressure and risk of developing blood clots.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal contains soluble fiber that reduces your low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the bad cholesterol. It reduces the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream as well.