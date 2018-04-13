Want to reverse ageing? Drink these homemade juices to stay young forever

New Delhi: Age is just a number, right? Yet people want to stay young forever. And to achieve that some even opt for adopting bizarre ideas like crazy diets, surgery and botox to look young. Instead of these risky measures, one can easily look youthful by eating a healthy balanced diet.

Ageing is a natural process that can't be stopped but you can try slowing down its effects by making positive lifestyle choices. Though there are many foods that help to slow down ageing, but one can also add easily available home-made healthy juices to their daily diet to stay young forever.

Here are some healthy drinks you must take to look younger:

Tomato juice

Tomato juice contains rich mount of antioxidant, lycopene which is good for skin. The carotenoid and phytochemical pigment is an expert at fighting free radicals.

Red grape juice

One can consume red grape juice because it contains resveratrol, a type of antioxidant which helps in fighting signs of ageing.

Pomegranate juice

Besides lowering your bad cholesterol, this juice is good at fighting bacteria in your bladder or kidney and also helps in reducing wrinkles.

Watermelon juice

This juice contains high levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which helps in hydrating the body making the skin glow.

Kiwi juice

The antioxidants found in the fruit help firm up your skin and slow down the formation of wrinkles.

Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is loaded with amino acids and nutrients that helps replace skin cells and maintain collagen.

Beetroot juice

The natural nitrates in beetroot helps in smooth blood circulation and hence keeps the skin glowing.

Carrot juice

Carrot juice is considered good for the skin because it contains a natural compound called ‘Luteolin’ which helps in maintaining mental fitness and also keeps the skin glowing.