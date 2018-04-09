Want to slow down ageing? Include these foods in your diet

New Delhi: Ageing is a natural process and we must embrace it gracefully. But you can actually try and slow down its effects by making positive lifestyle choices, for instance, eating healthy, exercising regularly, not smoking, limiting alcohol intake, getting an adequate sleep.

Nowadays, people in order to look young go for bizarre options such as going for crazy diets, surgery and botox. Instead of these risky measures, one can easily look young by eating a healthy balanced diet.

Here are some foods you must take to slow down ageing:

Yogurt

Yogurt is rich amount of calcium that helps starve off osteoporosis. It also contains ‘good bacteria’ that maintain gut health and diminish the incidence of age-related intestinal illness.

Fish

Fish is a rich source of omega-3 fats that help prevent cholesterol buildup in arteries and protects against abnormal heart rhythms.

Watermelon

This juicy fruit contains lycopene that helps you get clear skin. The compound lycopene is an antioxidant that also helps in protection against UV damage.

Blueberries

Blueberries aren't just delicious, but also contain ample amount of antioxidants than any other food. This juicy fruit is jam-packed with health-boosting compounds which can save skin from serious dangers of free radical damage.

Oranges

Being an excellent source of vitamin C, oranges helps make collagen that helps keep your skin supple and plumps it up, giving smoothness and support.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a good source of Vitamin C along with dietary fibres. It belongs to the edible green plant in the cabbage family. It is rich in beta carotene and selenium. These ingredients make it a great super food.

Avocado

Avocado helps to keep our skin moisturised, soft and supple because it contains rich source of omega-9 fatty acid and oleic acid.