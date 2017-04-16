Want to speed up your metabolism? Start drinking Gin!

London: If you want to speed up your metabolism, then start consuming Gin. A new study study has found that Gin enhances your body's ability to burn calories for an hour after you finish the drink.

Researchers from the University of Sigulda in Latvia said, Gin is made from antioxidant-rich juniper berries which is good for your metabolism and in fact, the mice who were fed regular doses of the spirit, saw a 17 percent increase in their metabolic rate.

The study, assessed how the alcoholic beverage affected calories in mice.

Gin is one of the lowest-calorie spirits available, with just 97 calories per shot.

The findings suggest that it, tipple triggers an 'after burn' effects that enhances your body's ability to burn calories for a whole hour after you finish your drink.

Lead study author Thisa Lye said,"Consumption of gin resulted in a marked increase in metabolic rate, which indicates the spirit may have a slimming effect on the body."

This likely stems from the core ingredient: antioxidant-rich juniper berries.

These berries, common in Europe, are a natural diuretic and aid digestion, helping to ease bloating, Reports Mail Online.

In natural medicine, juniper has also been used to ease inflammation in joints for people with arthritis.

In fact, a 2008 study published in the Journal of Diabetes Nursing found gin and tonic is the safest alcohol drink for people with Type-1 diabetes, given juniper's rejuvenating qualities that help to ease inflammation of the arteries.

However, sugar-sweetener mixers fuel bloating, destabilize metabolism and affect digestion.

To avoid extra calories, try pairing your gin with a slim-line tonic, and add rosemary, basil or cucumber for a twist of flavour.

The study was published in the journal Food & Nature,

(With ANI inputs)