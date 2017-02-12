Whopping Rs 83 lakh spend on transporting world's heaviest woman from her home to Mumbai hospital

New Delhi: A whopping sum of Rs 83 was the cost of moving Eman Ahmed, the world's heaviest woman at 500 kilograms, from her home in Cairo to Saifee hospital in Mumbai.

The cost of moving her from her into a cargo plane, loading her onto a truck at Mumbai airport, and then taking a crane's help to bring her into a specialised room has come to Rs, 83 lakh, as per reports.

Doctors say that they will have to collect another Rs 1 crore in near future as a part of the expenses set for her treatment and arrangements.

Eman, who landed in Mumbai on Saturday for a bariatric surgery moved out her house for the first time since last 25 years.