Whopping Rs 83 lakh spend on transporting world's heaviest woman from her home to Mumbai hospital
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:01
New Delhi: A whopping sum of Rs 83 was the cost of moving Eman Ahmed, the world's heaviest woman at 500 kilograms, from her home in Cairo to Saifee hospital in Mumbai.
The cost of moving her from her into a cargo plane, loading her onto a truck at Mumbai airport, and then taking a crane's help to bring her into a specialised room has come to Rs, 83 lakh, as per reports.
Doctors say that they will have to collect another Rs 1 crore in near future as a part of the expenses set for her treatment and arrangements.
Eman, who landed in Mumbai on Saturday for a bariatric surgery moved out her house for the first time since last 25 years.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:34
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh