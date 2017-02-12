close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»

Whopping Rs 83 lakh spend on transporting world's heaviest woman from her home to Mumbai hospital

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:01
Whopping Rs 83 lakh spend on transporting world&#039;s heaviest woman from her home to Mumbai hospital

New Delhi: A whopping sum of Rs 83 was the cost of moving Eman Ahmed, the world's heaviest woman at 500 kilograms, from her home in Cairo to Saifee hospital in Mumbai.

The cost of moving her from her into a cargo plane, loading her onto a truck at Mumbai airport, and then taking a crane's help to bring her into a specialised room has come to Rs, 83 lakh, as per reports.

 

This is how world's heaviest people fared post weight loss surgery
MUST READ
This is how world's heaviest people fared post weight loss surgery

Doctors say that they will have to collect another Rs 1 crore in near future as a part of the expenses set for her treatment and arrangements.

Eman, who landed in Mumbai on Saturday for a bariatric surgery moved out her house for the first time since last 25 years.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:34

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.