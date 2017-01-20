Winter health risks: This is how cold weather affects your heart

New Delhi: Cold weather can take a toll on your health, although experts say that the season can also be beneficial to our body and minds alike. Besides, the chilly weather also provides us with the chance to witness the beauty of snow falls and snowy mountains.

However, winter can be costly for your health. Falling temperatures can affect your heart, especially, if you have cardiovascular disease.

People with a history of coronary heart disease, diabetes and hypertension are at an increased risk of heart attacks during the season. Children and the elderly (60-85 years) are worst affected as they may have limited ability to communicate or impaired mobility.

This may be because cold weather increase blood pressure, putting more strength on the heart. This makes the heart to work harder to maintain body heat.

Other factors that may contribute to the rise in heart cases in winter include – limited physical activity, increase in caffeine intake, inadequate water intake, etc.

Few steps you can take to reduce your risk:

Eating a heart-healthy diet – more vegetables, fruits, whole grains and nuts.

Making some changes in dietary intake such as, avoiding heavy meals and junk food

Alcohol consumption or smoking should be avoided as these can lead to high blood pressure.

Regular physical activity.

Learning the signs and symptoms of heart disease, particularly heart attack, and listening to your body.

Regular health check-ups during winter.

Wearing warm clothes when you go out.

In addition to that, the cold weather can create threatening factors for other health problems, including asthma, colds, sore throat, painful joints, etc.