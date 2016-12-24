Winter special: Eat these fruits for healthy skin!
New Delhi: Winter is that time of the year where one needs to take extra care of themselves especially their skin. This season means dry skin, cracked heels and chapped lips. But one can combat this skin common during winters by including winter fruits like gooseberry, papaya and pomegranate in their daily diet.
Here are some fruits which helps to get a healthy skin during winter:
Gooseberry
Because of its rich content of vitamin C and nutritional value, this fruit is good for skin as it helps in detoxification. Gooseberry also acts as a blood purifier which makes skin look radiant and clear.
Papaya
Papaya is a rich source of vitamin A and enzymes that exfoliate your skin to provide a glowing complexion. The furit also works as a great skin-firming and anti-ageing agent.
Pomegranate
Pomegranates is good for skin as it help clear pores, slow down the ageing process and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It also helps in keeping the skin pores tight as in winters.
Banana
Banana contains potassium that hydrates and moisturises dehydrated skin with Vitamins E and C which promote glowing skin. It reduces the skin dullness and helps in keeping the skin moisturised during winter.
Plum
Being a seasonal fruit of the winters, plum contains vitamins B and E with minerals like magnesium, iron, calcium and zinc that helps in purifying blood. It also aid in maintaining elasticity of the skin along with hydrating the body.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
- Is opposition acting like Pakistan to protest against demonetisation?
- Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend
- DNA: Analysing PM Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi's war of words
- DNA: Snowfall in Sahara Desert after 37 years
- Stop behaving like 'spoilt kid', even US would not like to mess with us: Chinese media warns India
- PM Narendra Modi brought his own tiffin, had launch with BJP members in Varanasi
- Najeeb Jung's resignation: What's the real reason behind Delhi Lt Governor's exit?
- Required 12 runs off 1 ball, New Zealand side went on to do the unthinkable – Watch Video
- ‘Dangal’ movie tweet review
Top Videos
-
Demonetisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi
-
DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
-
Panel discussion on Election Commission's decision to delists 255 unrecognised political parties
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend