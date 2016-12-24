Winter special: Eat these fruits for healthy skin!

New Delhi: Winter is that time of the year where one needs to take extra care of themselves especially their skin. This season means dry skin, cracked heels and chapped lips. But one can combat this skin common during winters by including winter fruits like gooseberry, papaya and pomegranate in their daily diet.

Here are some fruits which helps to get a healthy skin during winter:

Gooseberry

Because of its rich content of vitamin C and nutritional value, this fruit is good for skin as it helps in detoxification. Gooseberry also acts as a blood purifier which makes skin look radiant and clear.

Papaya

Papaya is a rich source of vitamin A and enzymes that exfoliate your skin to provide a glowing complexion. The furit also works as a great skin-firming and anti-ageing agent.

Pomegranate

Pomegranates is good for skin as it help clear pores, slow down the ageing process and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It also helps in keeping the skin pores tight as in winters.

Banana

Banana contains potassium that hydrates and moisturises dehydrated skin with Vitamins E and C which promote glowing skin. It reduces the skin dullness and helps in keeping the skin moisturised during winter.

Plum

Being a seasonal fruit of the winters, plum contains vitamins B and E with minerals like magnesium, iron, calcium and zinc that helps in purifying blood. It also aid in maintaining elasticity of the skin along with hydrating the body.