Winter special: Simple home remedies for swollen fingers and toes!

New Delhi: Are you suffering from swollen fingers and toes? Well, they are the most common problem people face during winter season. Also known as ‘ chilblain’, it is basically the irritation and puffiness on the skin caused due to cold temperature. Though there are medicine available to treat the problem, but one can also try natural remedies to get relief from the pain.

Here are some home remedies for swollen fingers and toes:

Potato

Cut a potato, add some salt on it and apply it all over the sore areas. The calming and anti-irritating factors in it will help in relieving the itchiness as well as redness.

Oatmeal Porridge

Dip your fingers in warm oatmeal porridge or cracked wheat as it will provide you instant relief and get rid of chilblain.

Marigold

Take some marigold flowers and soak in water with a teaspoon of salt. Now, soak your hands or toes in that water to reduce the swelling.

Onion

Because of its antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties, onion helps in better blood circulation. Take a sliced edge of raw onion and apply its juice all over the affected partsas it will reduce the itchiness instantly.

Warm water and salt

Take some warm water and mixed it with salt for 10-15 minutes. Now, soak your swelling hand and toes in it to reduce the puffiness and redness caused by chilblain.

Black pepper

One can also add a pinch of powdered black pepper and heat it properly. Once it cools down, apply it on the swollen fingers and toes.