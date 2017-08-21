Woman dies horrifying death after being cut in half inside hospital lift – Read

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman died a miserable death after giving birth at a hospital by getting cut in half by the lift she was in while being moved on a stretcher.

The blood-curdling incident happened after the lift started moving upwards, while half of the stretcher was still outside it.

The newborn baby she had just given birth to was with her when the unfortunate episode took place, but managed to survive unharmed.

The woman, named, Rocio Cortes Nunez, also has two other daughters aged three and four.

As per the Deccan Chronicle, a mechanical failure in the lift is being cited as the reason behind the malfunction.

Her body was already badly mangled by the time the fire-fighters reached. On-duty medics also rushed to the spot, but were unable to save her.

The family has been left devastated by the tragic death and an investigation is underway, Deccan Chronicle reported.