Women way ahead of men in family planning, says doctor who performed over 3.5 lakh sterilisation operations

New Delhi: In a country like India, where the growing population is indeed a concern, family planning is of utmost importance. Birth-control options are in abundance including pills, condoms, etc., but there are some, who also resort to surgeries.

Indore-based doctor, Dr Lalitmohan Pant – a record-holding family planning surgeon, as he claims – has stated that more than men, it is the women who predominantly go under the knife.

In the last 35 years, the 61-year-old doctor claims to have performed a whopping 3,54,426 family planning (sterilisation and tubectomy) operations.

"No other surgeon in the world has conducted as many birth control operations," he said, speaking to PTI.

Interestingly enough, only 12,600 of the 3,54,426 operations he conducted, were on men.

"Men's thinking about sterilisation is changing, but their participation, compared with women, is still negligible," he said.

Fondly called `Doorbeen-wale bawa' in rural areas, Dr Pant works with the state government's health department and specialises in laproscopic sterilisation.

"I conducted the first operation in 1982. Since then I have been conducting the operations at camps in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi," he added.

According to a statistical estimation, one family planning operation can prevent 2.7 child births, he said.

"Thus, 3,54,426 family planning operations have prevented 9.57 lakh child births," he stated.

(With PTI inputs)