Working 9 to 9? Here are 7 survival tips to stay healthy, succeed in career
New Delhi: Having a job that demands a lot of time and efforts can be tough, especially, to stay active and get enough physical activity, which is key to a healthy life and longevity.
Even if you work for more than 12 hours a day, making little changes in your day-to-day functions can help improve your well-being, both physically and mentally.
You don't have to make a total lifestyle makeover in a day or two, a tiny shifts daily can help you make big changes. In fact a healthy lifestyle is a work in progress, making better choices and living consciously.
Dr Gowri Kulkarni shares a few tips that can help you stay healthy as well as have a successful career:
Walk the talk
Make walking a part of your routine. Walk everywhere, walk while you take a call, park your car a few meters away from your office, take the stairs instead of the elevator, get off the bus one stop before your scheduled stop and walk the last leg. Don’t make the “I don’t have time to exercise” excuse again.
Get some sunshine
Go bask in the sun, let sunlight fall on your exposed skin. We are designed to get Vitamin D from the sun, our bodies absorb the sun’s energy and make Vitamin D. Getting some sunshine helps you stay active and happy the whole day.
Eat a fruit
An apple a day keeps the doctor away! We all learnt that back in kindergarten. It’s time to practise what was taught to us. Fruits have wonderful vitamins and minerals; eat at least one fruit per day. Follow one colour a day norm, for example, if you choose to eat food that is green, then eat a green apple, same applies for other colours.
Kick the butt
Smoking does not do you any good. We have heard so much about the harmful effects of smoking and the carcinogens that come packed in cigarettes, but we still make excuses for smoking. The best time to quit smoking was yesterday, the second-best time is right now.
Be a water baby
Drink adequate water. Water is an elixir for good health, skin and hair, it is much better for your hair and skin than the expensive products. Drink enough water every day and it will even help you shed off those extra kilos as well.
Be a child
Do at least one child like activity every day. Jump around, make a boat, sing in the shower, hop, skip, and jump. Do something that the adult you would never do. Beat stress the smart way, watch and learn from a child.
Sleep well
Sleep is underrated, getting adequate amount of sleep is key in maintaining your health. Try and squeeze in at least eight hours of sleep in between your busy schedule. The more you sleep, the more productive you will be.
Start taking steps today to protect yourself from harm caused by unhealthy lifestyle choices.
(With ANI inputs)
