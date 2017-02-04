World Cancer Day 2017: Herbs that help combat the disease!
New Delhi: Every year on February 4, World Cancer Day is marked throughout the world to create awareness regarding the deadly 'C' word. It is an annual international campaign initiated among the people to raise cancer awareness and encourage its prevention, detection and management.
World Cancer Day is organized by Union for International Cancer Control to highlight the wide range of actions needed to effectively prevent, treat and control the many forms of cancer.
The day is marked with different themes each year, this time the tagline being “We can. I can.”
Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the globe. Though it is said that eating a healthy balanced diet helps to fight off the disease. But, there are many handy culinary herbs that can also help you avoid and prevent the dreadful risk of cancer.
Here are some herbs that helps to curb the disease:
Ginger
We all know that ginger helps in curing cure various common illnesses such as cold, cough, constipation, common flu, etc. As ginger contains potent anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, consuming it or its products may provide some comfort for a queasy stomach during cancer treatment.
Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, an active compound that has demonstrated antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that helps in protecting against cancer development. Turmeric extract supplements are still being studied to figure out their role in preventing and treating some cancers, including colon, prostate, breast, and skin cancers.
Garlic
Garlic contains high sulfur content and is also a good source of arginine, oligosaccharides, flavonoids, and selenium which may be beneficial to health. Studies have suggested that one should consume garlic regularly as it reduces the risk of cancers of the stomach, colon, esophagus, pancreas, and breast.
Basil
Basil also known as Tulsi in India is known for its healing powers and also helps in improving immunity and fighting stress. This herb possesses anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-diabetic and anti-stress properties which prevents chemically induced lung, liver, oral and skin cancers by increasing the antioxidant activity, altering gene expressions, killing cancer cells and preventing the spread of cancer to other cells.
