World Liver Day 2018: Eat these foods to keep your liver healthy

New Delhi: Every year on April 19, World Liver Day is observed across the globe to spread awareness about liver related disease. The liver is a vital organ and a key player in our body's digestive system. The organ performs many vital functions like eliminating waste and removing harmful toxins from the blood.

So, it is very necessary to keep our liver healthy and it can be done only by eating a healthy, balanced diet.

Here are some foods that help to keep our liver healthy:

Beetroot

Being a rich source of flavonoids and beta-carotene, beets are good for the liver. So, include this veggie in your daily diet to keep your liver healthy.

Leafy greens vegetables

Start consuming leafy greens like spinach and lettuce as it contains chlorophyll that eliminates natural toxins from the bloodstream.

Avocados

Eating more avocados increases the production of the antioxidant glutathione in the body, which helps the liver in the filtering process and throws out harmful toxins.

Walnuts

Walnuts contain a rich source of glutathione and omega-3 fatty acids that helps your liver in the cleansing process.

Carrots

Carrots help in keeping your liver healthy as it contains rich source of glutathione, a protein that helps detoxify the liver. The veggie also contain plant flavonoids and beta-carotene.

Turmeric

Well known for promoting liver health, turmeric contains the chemical curcumin, which anti-inflammatory, anti-tumorigenic and anti-oxidative. It is an excellent source for a liver virus or infection.

Broccoli

Broccoli is considered to be great for your liver health as it helps in preventing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.