Pregnancy

World's first pregnant man willing to bear fourth child

In an unusual incident, a man has carried three children and is willing to bear a fourth child, according to a report by UK's Daily Mail on Monday.

Representational Image

In an unusual incident, a man has carried three children and is willing to bear a fourth child, according to a report by UK's Daily Mail on Monday.

Thomas Beatie, a transgender, had become pregnant through artificial insemination. He has three children with his first wife and recently had a fourth child with his second wife.

According to Daily Mail, Beatie disclosed he would have to have a cesarean section if he becomes pregnant again. He cited that after his third child, he has had undergone bottom surgery to get male genitalia and so wouldn't be able to give birth in the natural way. Bottom surgery means when doctors reconstruct a person's private parts to match their sex.

'I wouldn't rule it out completely. I have had lower surgery so I would have to have a cesarean for sure. I wouldn't want to tear anything unnecessarily," Beatie was quoted by Daily Mail. 

Beatie was born a woman but began hormone treatment at the age of 23 to become a man. However, he kept his reproductive organs.

In 2007, Beatie had made public his pictures of cradling a baby bump making him world's first pregnant man, according to Daily Mail. However, according to he has no regrets about the pictures but expresses it raises awareness of transgender people.

"I have zero regrets. That picture was proactive but it definitely sparked conversation which is very important. There are people like me and people like me do want families. It's an image people aren't used to seeing but they will continue to see it and it's not something to hide, it's something to be proud about," Daily Mail quoted him.

In 2002, Beatie had gender surgery to remove his breasts.

