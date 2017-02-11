World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms lands in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
New Delhi: 500-kg Egyptian Eman Ahmed, who is touted as the world's heaviest woman landed in Mumbai today for a bariatric surgery.
36-year-old Eman, who is scheduled to undergo a bariatric surgery and subsequent treatment in Mumbai arrived with sister Shaimaa Ahmed.
As per reports, Iman was diagnosed with elephantiasis soon after she was born. Her birth weight was a staggering 5 kilograms.
Eman has not be able to come out of her home in Cairo in last 25 years because of her massive weight.
For this reason, authorities have arranged and modified a special Egypt Air Airbus 300-600 freighter aircraft that will fly the lady to India.
A team of doctors comprising of a consultant bariatric surgeon, a cardiac surgeon, an endocrinologist,a cardiologist among others will operate upon the patient.
Reportedly, this surgery will be conducted free of cost.
