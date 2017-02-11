close
World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms lands in Mumbai for bariatric surgery

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 09:20
Image courtesy: CEN

New Delhi: 500-kg Egyptian Eman Ahmed, who is touted as the world's heaviest woman landed in Mumbai today for a bariatric surgery.

36-year-old Eman, who is scheduled to undergo a bariatric surgery and subsequent treatment in Mumbai arrived with sister Shaimaa Ahmed.

As per reports, Iman was diagnosed with elephantiasis soon after she was born. Her birth weight was a staggering 5 kilograms.

 

Eman has not be able to come out of her home in Cairo in last 25 years because of her massive weight.

For this reason, authorities have arranged and modified a special Egypt Air Airbus 300-600 freighter aircraft that will fly the lady to India.

A team of doctors comprising of a consultant bariatric surgeon, a cardiac surgeon, an endocrinologist,a cardiologist among others will operate upon the patient.

Reportedly, this surgery will be conducted free of cost.

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 09:20

