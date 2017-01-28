You can fight obesity by looking at commercials of healthy foods – Know how!
New Delhi: According to a new study, scientists claim that looking at billboards or commercials that aim at healthy food options can pull you out of the obsession with junk food.
This is a useful method which could help in countering obesity and related diseases.
Researchers from the University of Sydney used lab rats to conduct a series of experiments replete with oreos, pringles, jelly snakes and chow.
They showed that environments where tasty high-fat and high-sugar treats were routinely consumed induced habitual control: animals lost the ability to make volitional nutritional choices based on the current value of food.
However, the study also showed that rats could easily be brought out of this state.
For people, habitual behaviour means that eating patterns are not necessarily dictated by weight regulation and health concerns, but also by external food cues that shape and perpetuate certain eating habits: a world where McDonalds billboards loom large at every corner, luring you in with the promise of cheap, high-fat and high-sugar food.
The researchers suggest using simple interventions, such as reminders of how unhealthy certain foods are interrupting the automatic processing of junk-food cues.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Mayawati bring law and order in UP with support from Mukhtar Ansari?
- Watch: Shocking footage of Delhi woman throwing her child down stairs
- Europe: Frozen Danube river becomes skaters' paradise
- J&K: 10 soldiers killed, 4 missing as 2 avalanches hit Gurez sector
- Mexico's Colima volcano eruption spurs ash warning
- 1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?
- Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup: ICC
- WATCH: MS Dhoni accurately predicts Joe Root's next step, stump mic captures all!
- How public greeted PM Narendra Modi as he walked down Rajpath on Republic Day - WATCH
- WATCH: Did Parvez Rasool insult national anthem prior to 1st T20I between India and England?