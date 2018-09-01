Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, traffic jam, waterlogging at several places

Heavy rains lashed the national capital early on Saturday morning after a day of searing heat. The rainfall caused waterlogging on the streets. Several parts of the national capital experienced heavy rainfall including -- Moti Bagh, RK Puram and Laxmi Nagar.
Here are some visuals of the affected areas:
#Visuals of passengers being rescued from a bus that got stuck in waterlogged Ring road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area, following heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi. All 30 passengers have been rescued safely. pic.twitter.com/ZnLPXc0wp1
— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018
Traffic Alert
Water logging at Azad market chowk. pic.twitter.com/yIBABUrB2j
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018
Traffic Alert
Water logging at Monkey's bridge ring road by pass pic.twitter.com/Q9WkHCEtr7
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018
Traffic Alert
Water logging at Murga Mandi roundabout NH-9 pic.twitter.com/SlUBVwgOpa
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018
Traffic Alert
Water logging at Ring road by pass near iron birdge. pic.twitter.com/U3jg5d29ji
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018
Traffic Alert
Water logging under Modi Mill flyover. pic.twitter.com/ri0fQ0OAVr
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018
Traffic Alert
Water logging at RTR towards airport. pic.twitter.com/UGuStU7LAl
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018
Traffic Alert
Traffic is affected at Chatta Rail & Hanuman Mandir near ISBT due to water logging. pic.twitter.com/bWTrmFvLcK
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory highlighting the areas that have been affected by water-logging.
*Obstruction in traffic from DND towards Ashram due to the breakdown of a bus. Kindly avoid the stretch
*Water logging at Lajpat Nagar Market and Pant Nagar Bus Stand Lajpat Rai Road
* Traffic is affected at Shyam Lal College due to waterlogging under the railway bridge. Kindly avoid the stretch.
* Traffic is affected on Mathura Road Shershah Road, Mathura Road to Bhairon Road, Mathura Road Purana Quila Road, Road no. 57 Bihari Colony Under Railway Bridge, Maharshi Raman Marg, 11 Murti, Teen Murti Marg & Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg Near Post office due to waterlogging
* Traffic is affected under Hanuman Setu, Ring Road due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch.
* Traffic is affected on R/A Rajendra Prasad Road, DBG Road Under Ajmeri Gate Flyover, Rohtak Road near Liberty Cinema, Rajaram Kohli Road, GT Karnal Road, Nalah Road, Guru Nanak Road Minto Road & Punchkuyan Road, Near Bagga Link due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch.
* Water logging at Iron Bridge Loni Road, Khajuri Chowk Wazirabad Road, Bhajan Pura Main Market Wazirabad Road, R/A Loni, Apsara Border, Yamuna Marg, IP College MGM Road Ring Road, Under IP Flyover Vikas Marg, Chatta Rail Lothian Road,
* Kodiya Bridge Bhairon Road Ring Road, Monkey Bridge Bhairon Road Ring Road, Calcutta Bridge Bhairon Road, Iron Bridge SPM Road & MB Road, Batra Hospital towards Devli.
* Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road(both carriageways) due to waterlogging.
* Water logging on IP Marg near PHQ. Kindly avoid the stretch.
Earlier on Friday, the mercury had risen in the national capital by a few notches even as high humidity brought more discomfort to city residents. The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 81 per cent, according to the MeT Department.
The city had registered a low of 26.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday. However, the department had predicted light rains in several parts of the city later in the day.
A MeT official said no rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours, till 8:30 am on Friday. "The skies will remain generally cloudy. There is a possibility of light rain later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius," the official had said.
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to settle at 33 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.