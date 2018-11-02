हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular movement closed on Manali-Leh highway, rainfall alert issued

Vehicular movement was closed on Manali-Leh National Highway on Friday due to snowfall in the Rohtang region. 

Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular movement closed on Manali-Leh highway, rainfall alert issued
Image Courtesy: ANI

Vehicular movement was closed on Manali-Leh National Highway on Friday due to snowfall in the Rohtang region. 

Heavy rainfall alert has been issued by district authorities of Kullu for November 3 and November 4, news agency ANI reported. 

Temperature across Himachal Pradesh dipped as high altitudes received mild spells of snow while others experienced rains.

The Met Office has forecast snow and rain across the state due to active western disturbance till Sunday.

The high hills in Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts have been experiencing light snowfall since early Friday, a Met official told IANS.

The skies over Shimla and nearby Kufri were overcast. There was possibility of rains later in the day. 

The picturesque tourist resort of Manali was at 5.8 degrees Celsius after mild rain. The Rohtang Pass, just 52 km from Manali, received snowfall.

The minimum temperature here was 10.5 degrees. Kalpa, 250 km from Shimla, and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the night temperature at three degrees and minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Lower hills of Dharamsala, Kangra, Palampur and Hamirpur saw rains.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Himachal PradeshShimlaManali-LehRainfallsnowfall

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close