10 pilgrims killed in Himachal bus accident, CM expresses grief

The deceased are yet to be identified but the injured has been rushed to Tanda Medical College in Kangra, Dharamsala Superintendent of Police S Gandhi said. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 13:23
Dharamsala (HP): At least 10 pilgrims were killed and 30 others injured on Thursday when a tourist bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh.

The accident took place near Dhaliara, some 60 km from the Dharmsala town.

 The pilgrims were from Punjab's Amritsar city.

The deceased are yet to be identified but the injured has been rushed to Tanda Medical College in Kangra, Dharamsala Superintendent of Police S Gandhi said. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has expressed his condolences and assured all possible help for the victims.

TAGS

Himachal bus accidentHimachal accidentKangra hospitalTanda Medical CollegeDharmsalaAmritsar

